We are now living in a totally new era: Henry Kissinger

Financial Times: Earlier this year, we commemorated the 50th anniversary of the Nixon visit to China, the Shanghai communique. You, of course, were the organiser, the orchestrator of this Sino-US agreement. And it was a major shift in the Cold War: you split China from Russia. It feels like we've gone 180 degrees. And now Russia and China are back in a very tight relationship. My opening question to you is: are we in a new Cold War with China?

Henry Kissinger: At the time we opened to China, Russia was the principal enemy - but our relations with China were about as bad as they could be. Our view in opening to China was that it was unwise, when you have two enemies, to treat them exactly alike.