We are getting the parenting maths wrong

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Deciding to have a child is rarely a financial calculation. It is about a desire for a family that defies the numbers.

We have been talking about having children too much in terms of cost, and not enough in terms of value.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s National Day Rally has put marriage and parenthood firmly back into the national conversation. The Government has announced substantial new support, including more childcare leave, greater financial assistance, lower pre-school fees and stronger housing support for families with children.

But I wonder whether we have been talking about having children too much in terms of cost, and not enough in terms of value.