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We are getting the parenting maths wrong

Deciding to have a child is rarely a financial calculation. It is about a desire for a family that defies the numbers.

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We have been talking about having children too much in terms of cost, and not enough in terms of value.

We have been talking about having children too much in terms of cost, and not enough in terms of value.

PHOTO: ST FILE

Peter Lai

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s National Day Rally has put marriage and parenthood firmly back into the national conversation. The Government has announced substantial new support, including more childcare leave, greater financial assistance, lower pre-school fees and stronger housing support for families with children.

But I wonder whether we have been talking about having children too much in terms of cost, and not enough in terms of value.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.