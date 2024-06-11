Watch out, Beijing, China’s second-tier cities are on the up

Nearly 12 million students will graduate from Chinese universities in June. Where they go after that is increasingly difficult to predict.

For decades, graduates were drawn to the same four cities: Beijing, the capital; Shanghai, a financial hub; Shenzhen, a tech centre; and Guangzhou, an export powerhouse.

There were opportunities in these places. Their economic heft exceeded that of other Chinese cities. Their public services were better, too. And they were huge, with populations that now range from 13 million (Shenzhen) to 26 million (Shanghai). As a result, they were dubbed “first-tier” cities. Chinese flocked to them.

Now, though, a large number of graduates are looking beyond the top tier. In recent years, China’s lesser-known cities have proved more magnetic. These rising metropolises come from the ranks of the second tier.

There are 31 cities on this level, according to the government, which sorts them based on criteria like population and income level.

Not all are thriving, but many stand out for their dynamism, culture and quality of life. Some are developing in ways that other Chinese cities might emulate.

The list of risers includes places from across China.

In the west, Xi’an, Chengdu and Chongqing are attracting young tech workers and social media influencers. In the centre, Wuhan, Hefei and Changsha are home to entertainment companies and electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers. Nanjing and Hangzhou in the Yangtze River delta feature venture capital firms and start-ups.

Some people refer to these places (and others) as “new first-tier” or “1.5-tier” cities. But we’ll call them the “great eight” – a group that is gaining ground on the “flagging four” of old.

People magnets

These eight tend to have fewer people than the four behemoths. But their populations are growing faster. China’s overall birth rate has fallen to below replacement level, which means its population of 1.4 billion is shrinking.

The number of people in first-tier cities has grown by just 1.7 per cent on average over the past four years. In the great eight, there was growth of 18 per cent. These cities are already giants by Western standards, with an average population of around 10 million.

While some of their new inhabitants come from rural areas, many migrate from other cities. A recent survey by Zhaopin, a recruitment company, found that white-collar workers preferred leading second-tier cities to bigger or smaller alternatives. One reason is the infrastructure, which is already high-quality – and improving.

Dotted with skyscrapers, these cities feature four of the 10 tallest buildings under construction worldwide. Over the past five years, the total length of their subway networks has doubled.

As Beijing and Shanghai grew, in some ways they became less welcoming to outsiders.

Both cities strictly enforce China’s hukou system of household registration, excluding non-locals from schools and city pension schemes.

Even if newcomers could settle down, they would have trouble affording a home. In first-tier cities, median house prices are typically 30 to 40 times higher than median incomes.