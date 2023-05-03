Warding off the ‘third-generation’ curse in family business

The wildly successful HBO show Succession tells the story of a media and entertainment mogul and his dysfunctional children who are jockeying for his approval. Spoiler alert – the latest season has the patriarch meeting an undignified end, after collapsing in his private jet’s loo no less, leaving the family in a state of shock.

Since Dad has not made clear who is the heir and has been playing his children against one another, they scheme among themselves and the non-family professionals are divided as to who they should support.