Wanted: Vaccine against corporate speak

Business jargon is not new; neither are articles on it. But Covid-19 has augmented every professional's game. Doctors are treating more patients, economists are suggesting larger structural reforms, politicians are holding more meetings and executives are indulging in greater corporate guff. So the pandemic's boost to business gobbledygook is worth exploring.

Here's what KPMG, a consultancy, posted on its website soon after Covid-19 was upon us: "Immediate action is critical, but leaders must also embrace a new agenda - one aimed squarely at what comes next, for business and all of society."