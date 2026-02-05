Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

Want to know what’s wrong with you?

Bad Influence argues that separating medical fact from fiction is becoming harder online.

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Separating medical fact from fiction is becoming harder online amid a booming industry of health influencers, says the writer..

Separating medical fact from fiction is becoming harder online amid a booming industry of health influencers, says the writer.

PHOTO: ST FILE

The Economist

Google Preferred Source badge

The doctors had never seen anything like it. During Covid-19 lockdowns teenage girls across the world began jumping, hitting and shouting insults and non-sequiturs such as “beans” and “beetroot”. Some were rushed to emergency rooms; neurologists called it a “pandemic within a pandemic”. Parents suspected Tourette syndrome, which can manifest as repeated twitches.

But it turned out these were not ordinary tics: They were TikTok tics.

See more on

Medicine

Health and well-being

Internet

Social media

AI/artificial intelligence

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.