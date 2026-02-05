Want to know what’s wrong with you?

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Separating medical fact from fiction is becoming harder online amid a booming industry of health influencers, says the writer.

The doctors had never seen anything like it. During Covid-19 lockdowns teenage girls across the world began jumping, hitting and shouting insults and non-sequiturs such as “beans” and “beetroot”. Some were rushed to emergency rooms; neurologists called it a “pandemic within a pandemic”. Parents suspected Tourette syndrome, which can manifest as repeated twitches.

But it turned out these were not ordinary tics: They were TikTok tics.