Want to cyber-secure your firm? Make the training smarter

Question: You get a call from your colleague asking you to share your network password because she accidentally locked herself out of her account and needs urgent access to some corporate financial documents. What do you do?

A. Share your password with her as she is a good friend.

B. Decline her request because it violates company policy.

C. Suggest that she gets hold of the documents by buying the CFO coffee.

Raise your hand if you have been made to answer similarly elementary questions in the dreaded annual cyber-security test that your organisation runs in the equally dreaded cyber-security training course. It is an incongruity of working life that as scams become more sophisticated, cyber-security training seems to be getting dumber.