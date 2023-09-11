Want to cyber-secure your firm? Make the training smarter

Scammers are becoming more sophisticated and the threat of breaches is rising, but cyber-security training is stuck in a rut.

Lim Sun Sun
The global cyber-security market is valued by some estimates at US$222 billion (S$303 billion). PHOTO: ST FILE
Updated
47 sec ago
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Question: You get a call from your colleague asking you to share your network password because she accidentally locked herself out of her account and needs urgent access to some corporate financial documents. What do you do?
A. Share your password with her as she is a good friend.
B. Decline her request because it violates company policy.
C. Suggest that she gets hold of the documents by buying the CFO coffee.

Raise your hand if you have been made to answer similarly elementary questions in the dreaded annual cyber-security test that your organisation runs in the equally dreaded cyber-security training course. It is an incongruity of working life that as scams become more sophisticated, cyber-security training seems to be getting dumber.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top