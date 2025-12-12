For subscribers
Want Mickey Mouse on Sora? That doesn’t come free
Bob Iger’s deal with Sam Altman is a win for the house of mouse.
Dave Lee
Bob Iger, you crafty fox. That’s all I could think as I watched the Walt Disney chief executive officer talk about his company’s blockbuster deal with OpenAI
Thanks to the power of human creativity – the unmatched genius of Disney’s century of storytelling – he has strong-armed OpenAI into selling a US$1 billion (S$1.29 billion) stake in the company (with possibly more to come), gained a continuing licensing fee
continuing licensing feefor use of Disney characters for at least the next three years and paved the way for more personalised content within the Disney+ streaming service.