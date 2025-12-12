Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

Want Mickey Mouse on Sora? That doesn’t come free

Bob Iger’s deal with Sam Altman is a win for the house of mouse.

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Sora-powered tools within Disney+ are a nice to have, a cute experimental idea, but nothing more.

Sora-powered tools within Disney+ are a nice-to-have, a cute experimental idea, but nothing more.

PHOTO: PHILIP CHEUNG/NYTIMES

Dave Lee

Follow topic:

Bob Iger, you crafty fox. That’s all I could think as I watched the Walt Disney chief executive officer talk about

his company’s blockbuster deal with OpenAI

to license the use of 200 or so beloved characters to be remixed with the Sora video app. 

Thanks to the power of human creativity – the unmatched genius of Disney’s century of storytelling – he has strong-armed OpenAI into selling a US$1 billion (S$1.29 billion) stake in the company (with possibly more to come), gained a

continuing licensing fee

for use of Disney characters for at least the next three years and paved the way for more personalised content within the Disney+ streaming service.

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.