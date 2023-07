Although short-lived, the recent mutiny by the Wagner Group against Russian President Vladimir Putin was, without doubt, the most severe political jolt felt by Russia’s ruling class in a generation.

In less than one day, the man who ruled Russia unopposed since the turn of the century and seemed set to continue ruling it well into the 2030s suddenly seemed vulnerable and scared. And a vast country ruled from Moscow with an iron fist appeared to be on the brink of civil war.