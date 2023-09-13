Vietnam’s long view about US pays off

Mr Nayan Chanda, the celebrated Far Eastern Economic Review correspondent and editor who broke the news of the fall of Saigon in 1975, ending the Vietnam War, recalls the unsentimental pragmatism ingrained in the national psyche of the Vietnamese people.

Days after witnessing the fall of Saigon, Mr Chanda sought the help of his friend Hoang Tung, editor-in-chief of the Vietnamese daily Nhan Dan and a top communist party apparatchik, to gain access to the abandoned headquarters of the South Vietnamese counterpart of the Central Intelligence Agency.