Vietnam becomes vital link in supply chain as business pivots from China

Rising investment amid geopolitical tensions puts infrastructure under strain

Orla Ryan

Vietnam is experiencing a wave of interest from foreign manufacturing companies, but it is also beginning to show signs of strain under the increasing demand. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
40 sec ago
Published
42 sec ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Space at the Deep C Two industrial estate in northern Vietnam is in such demand that its developer is already thinking about how to create more – by pushing back the South China Sea.

Some of the biggest suppliers to global tech companies such as Apple are clustered at Deep C Two, close to northern Vietnam’s biggest port, Haiphong. Now geopolitical tensions between Beijing and Washington and the risks to business exposed by the Covid-19 pandemic are spurring more manufacturers to shift out of China – and Deep C, a Belgian developer which runs five zones in Vietnam, is getting ready.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top