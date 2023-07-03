Vietnam becomes vital link in supply chain as business pivots from China

Space at the Deep C Two industrial estate in northern Vietnam is in such demand that its developer is already thinking about how to create more – by pushing back the South China Sea.

Some of the biggest suppliers to global tech companies such as Apple are clustered at Deep C Two, close to northern Vietnam’s biggest port, Haiphong. Now geopolitical tensions between Beijing and Washington and the risks to business exposed by the Covid-19 pandemic are spurring more manufacturers to shift out of China – and Deep C, a Belgian developer which runs five zones in Vietnam, is getting ready.