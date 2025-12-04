For subscribers
Venezuela boat strikes: Kill first, justify never?
The parallels with former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte’s methods are striking.
Cory Alpert
ramping up its belligerence in the Caribbean. In September, news broke that the US military had begun lethal operations against alleged drug traffickers in international waters, sinking small vessels used by both cartels and ordinary fishermen, with 20 such strikes since.
What is emerging is not a conventional counternarcotics mission, but a pattern of extrajudicial killings carried out far from public scrutiny.