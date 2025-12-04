Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

Venezuela boat strikes: Kill first, justify never?

The parallels with former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte’s methods are striking.

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks alongside President Donald Trump during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. Hegseth said on Tuesday that he had not noticed survivors in the water during U.S. military strikes that killed 11 people in the Caribbean in September. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth with US President Donald Trump during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, on Dec 2.

PHOTO: DOUG MILLS/NYTIMES

Cory Alpert

Follow topic:

Over the last four months, the Trump administration has been

ramping up its belligerence in the Caribbean

. In September, news broke that the US military had begun lethal operations against alleged drug traffickers in international waters, sinking small vessels used by both cartels and ordinary fishermen, with 20 such strikes since.

What is emerging is not a conventional counternarcotics mission, but a pattern of extrajudicial killings carried out far from public scrutiny.

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.