Many Singaporeans have experienced driving along the expressway where it can be sunny in one area - and suddenly it starts raining so heavily that it is difficult to see the lane markings or the car in front. Yet, a couple of minutes later, the rain completely stops.

For PUB, which is responsible for ensuring a sustainable and efficient water supply in Singapore, the high variability of rainfall - making it difficult to forecast - has wider implications, such as in flood management.