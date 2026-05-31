US War Secretary Pete Hegseth may just make Asia great again

The US posture towards the region has clearly shifted to one centred on being an offshore balancer of power that seeks partnerships and discourages domination by any one country.

US War Secretary Pete Hegseth speaking at the first plenary session at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on May 30.

Why is US War Secretary Pete Hegseth making a habit of getting into athletic gear to do push-ups, flutter kicks and runs with US soldiers in Singapore each year he shows up for the Shangri-La Dialogue (SLD)?

Is it because he must prove his toughness after pulling his punches on China, following the summit with US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping?

A growing narrative suggests that US foreign policy is going soft on Beijing, after Hegseth omitted mention of Taiwan by name during his plenary speech on May 31. Meanwhile, arms sales worth US$14 billion (S$18 billion) to the island were recently paused, and a National Defense Strategy document less hostile to China was released in January.

Never mind that Hegseth had implicitly framed US interests in Taiwan in more fundamentally strategic and durable terms – as part of overall US approach to the Pacific centred on “deterrence by denial along the First Island Chain”.

Still, observers are right in one respect: This is not the same man who appeared at the last SLD and warned of an imminent invasion of the island. If anything, Hegseth’s words and deeds point to a changed US posture in Asia – of an offshore balancer focused on strengthening regional partnerships and capabilities to maintain a durable balance of power that discourages military adventurism or domination by any one country.

Deeds, AUKUS and a changed posture

Barely in Singapore for 24 hours, Hegseth blitzed through a series of moves, making significant progress on stalled security cooperation with many regional allies.

New life was breathed into plans for Australia’s long-term acquisition of nuclear-powered submarines – a programme dogged by budget blowouts, severe projected delays and supply bottlenecks – after defence ministers from the US, Australia and the UK agreed to a fresh approach on May 30. In recognising what can be realistically achieved in the short term, the new arrangement will see Australia buy three second-hand US Virginia-class submarines to replace ageing Collins-class diesel submarines instead of a mix of more advanced new models and used ones.

And in outlining a timeline for US rotational deployments to HMAS Stirling, Australia’s submarine base near Perth facing the Indian Ocean, and investments in Australian shipyards to support submarine construction, the AUKUS defence ministers signalled their commitment to rebuilding Australia’s submarine industrial base and establishing a powerful and unified deterrent in the Indo-Pacific.

But AUKUS, formed in 2021 under then US President Joe Biden, administration did not stop at that. The grouping also expanded its focus beyond manned systems in announcing a joint project to develop autonomous drones designed specifically to protect critical subsea infrastructure, including internet cables that underpin the growth of digital economies in this region.

It’s a critical recognition of their vital importance as “arteries of modern civilisation”, as Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles put it in his SLD address, and the growing threat of shadow fleet vessels targeting these lines of communication.

If anything, Hegseth’s trip has upgraded AUKUS and reinforced it as a permanent fixture of the regional security architecture. And with Marles’ expressed commitment to dedicating 40 per cent of Australia’s defence budget to building maritime capabilities – with new submarines, destroyers, frigates and surface vessels – what we may be seeing is the start of Australia’s emergence as a maritime power in Pacific Asia, alongside Japan in north-east Asia. The economic spillovers of this new military industrial complex Down Under could be significant.

AUKUS as a security grouping may have started under a Democratic Party administration, but it’s a Republican presidency giving it teeth, demonstrating how much policy continuity there is from one US administration to another.

Rebuilding a defence industrial base

Speaking of Japan, a similar revolution in defence affairs is playing out, with the acceleration of co-production of missiles, including the SM-3 Block 11A advanced ballistic missile interceptor and anti-aircraft AMRAAMs with the US announced at the SLD.

Although partially a continuation of the bilateral cooperation in countering hypersonic missiles since 2023, before Mr Trump took power, its significance lies in shifting the security alliance from a traditional “buyer-seller” dynamic to an integrated defence-industrial partnership. Who says trade and globalisation aren’t benefiting the US? It is deeply ironic that while US consumer markets remain walled off by tariffs and restrictions from factories and production houses from around the world, the US defence market is more widely open to allies and partner countries.

And thanks to new US War Department procurement rules aimed at fielding fresh capabilities rapidly and improving sourcing for new technologies, under Hegseth, America is raising new defence industry champions, bolstered in part by a historic US$1.5 trillion in US defence spending.

Will these “neoprimes” – Silicon Valley-backed defence contractors such as Anduril, Palantir, SpaceX and other software-first companies focused on artificial intelligence, autonomous systems and cutting-edge technologies – displace the “Big Five” of Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Northrop Grumman, RTX and General Dynamics? It’s still early days but the signs of greater competition is a promising development that may eventually reinforce America’s military edge.

Meanwhile, US AI defence start-up founders I spoke to at the sidelines of the SLD told me they also foresee fresh opportunities with Japan, South Korea and a few other Asian countries with strong ties to the US, who are looking to ramp up their defence capabilities.

As this short and non-exhaustive account demonstrates, how is Hegseth going soft?

Words, allies and a shared language

If anything, Hegseth deserves credit for what many Asian analysts here have described to me as a speech that is measured, nuanced and inclusionary. Walking back on tough talk last year that “it doesn’t make sense” for allies in Asia to spend less while NATO members pledged a 5 per cent gross domestic product defence spending, the War Secretary recognised that uneven regional economic development has created a region of disparate countries at differing stages of development, which makes setting ambitious targets not only unrealistic, but also pointless.

Instead, he checked off a list of countries, acknowledging their specific contributions to regional security, their unique strengths and what they bring to the table, even if they shy away from aligning too closely with the US.

Take this generous reference in Hegseth’s address of the most indomitable but elusive power here: “A powerful India, acting in its own self-interest, advances our shared goal of maintaining a balance of power across the region. India is modernising its military... building out the heavy industrial and logistics capacity to sustain high-end military operations, including the ability to repair and maintain our shared platforms and support US Navy vessels operating forward in the theatre.”

The message is clear: India, you do your thing, we’ll do ours, and we’ll see how to get together. If anything, this was a clear-eyed admission that many countries in the Indo-Pacific will forge their own pathways and choose cooperation based on mutual benefit, as Trump and Hegseth himself have urged them to. Part of that necessarily includes avoiding getting caught up in any US-China dynamic inimical to their national interests.

That doesn’t hurt the US or China. In fact, a stable regional order in Asia vitally depends on countries avoiding miscalculation and speaking clearly to one another behind closed doors. Part of that modus vivendi also requires countries – regardless of size – to avoid megaphone diplomacy, airing grievances publicly or deliberately clashing at forums, given their differences.

This same realisation found an echo in the SLD addresses of many other countries – including SLD first-timer and Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi’s careful response to a Chinese call for a World War II apology, where he sidestepped the request, noted China’s defence build-up in response to its accusation of Japan’s militarism, and reaffirmed the importance of dialogue between both sides.

Now the ball is in China’s court to respond to this changed security picture. The rest of us will be watching to see if they, too, can respond constructively and strategically at the next SLD instead of continuing to deploy an army of surrogates to snipe from the floor.