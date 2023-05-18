US president’s geostrategic weaknesses apparent from Biden’s cancelled trip

Joe Biden’s aim of creating a counterweight strategic trade alliance to China has consistently struggled against his domestic imperatives.

Alan Beattie

US President Joe Biden’s coalition-building instincts are genuine, but his allies have now had more than two years to see that those motives are compromised by domestic imperatives. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
It is not the first time a White House pivot to Asia has fallen victim to events. Mr Barack Obama tried to end the habit of US presidents spending all their foreign policy energy in the Middle East, only to be swamped by the spread of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria militant group and the civil war in Syria. This week, Mr Joe Biden has been distracted by events even closer to home, specifically that troubled enclave of partisan strife known as Capitol Hill. He cancelled a trip to Australia following this weekend’s Group of Seven (G-7) summit in Japan.

Mr Biden’s return to Washington is apparently required to fix the debt ceiling stand-off in Congress, a regular piece of disingenuous showmanship by congressional Republicans aiming to cripple a Democratic president’s room for manoeuvre under the guise of fiscal responsibility.

