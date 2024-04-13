US needs China for its EV industry

Encouraging Chinese investments in the US would achieve a better outcome than complaining about overproduction.

Vikram Khanna
Senior Columnist
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (left) shakes hands with Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng in Guangzhou, Guangdong province. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Apr 13, 2024, 05:02 AM
Published
Apr 13, 2024, 05:00 AM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Despite signs of thawing in the relationship between China and the United States, a new chapter has opened in their trade dispute, this time relating to electric vehicles (EVs), batteries, solar panels and other green energy products. It is unlikely to have a happy ending, unless the conversation changes.

On her visit to China last week, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen – who received a warm welcome – raised the issue in a concerned but not confrontational way that China’s “overproduction” of these goods will hurt producers and jobs in the US and many other countries.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top