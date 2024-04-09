US-Japan-Philippines summit weaves a new pattern in Indo-Pacific defence ‘latticework’

This week, as a Philippines supply boat undergoes repairs for damage inflicted by Chinese Coast Guard ships in the South China Sea, US President Joe Biden will be hosting President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Washington for the first-ever US-Japan-Philippines trilateral summit.

Based on what officials have already revealed, the announcements expected during the summit would confirm two important trends: further maturation of the US-Japan alliance and deepening security cooperation within the US-Japan-Philippines trilateral partnership.