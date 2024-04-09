US-Japan-Philippines summit weaves a new pattern in Indo-Pacific defence ‘latticework’

The southern trilateral relationship is emerging amid growing pressure on Manila by China over territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

Denny Roy
Participating ships during the Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity between the Philippines, US, Australia and Japan, in the South China Sea, on April 7. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Apr 09, 2024, 05:00 AM
Published
Apr 09, 2024, 05:00 AM
This week, as a Philippines supply boat undergoes repairs for damage inflicted by Chinese Coast Guard ships in the South China Sea, US President Joe Biden will be hosting President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Washington for the first-ever US-Japan-Philippines trilateral summit.

Based on what officials have already revealed, the announcements expected during the summit would confirm two important trends: further maturation of the US-Japan alliance and deepening security cooperation within the US-Japan-Philippines trilateral partnership.

