US-Europe tensions threaten united stand against war in Ukraine

Since the Ukraine war erupted, Europe’s alliance with the United States has held firm despite all the carnage and devastation. It was this unity of purpose that ensured Russia’s military failure in Ukraine.

On the surface, the tight bonds between European capitals and Washington continue unabated. French President Emmanuel Macron – the leader of a country hardly famous for being pro-American – has just returned from a state visit to the US, where he heaped praise on President Joe Biden and his administration, and was showered in return with the warmest expression of friendship.