WASHINGTON ?- Mr Alan Estevez, the man in charge of the rules restricting America’s chip exports to China, was a picture of confidence when he predicted in October that other countries would soon join Washington in its virtual blockade to contain China’s chip development.

“I’m very bullish. I have zero confidence that we’re not going to have a deal,” Mr Estevez, who heads the Bureau of Industry and Security, said with a fist pump and a chuckle.