US-China politics: The year of the great reversal

To sum up the topsy-turvy year that was 2022 for the United States and China, consider the image of an impossibly well-muscled Donald Trump decked out in a red comic-book superhero outfit, laser beams shooting from his eyes.

The former US president’s cartoon image heralded his foray into the world of NFTs (non-fungible tokens) on Dec 15. It was greeted with howls of derision from his critics. Even his former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon thought it a bad idea. Surely it’s beneath the dignity of a former US president to be touting such stuff?