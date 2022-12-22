US-China politics: The year of the great reversal

In 2022, American democracy survived a big test; China, on the other hand, is grappling with a belated reckoning with Covid-19

Audrey Quek
Insight Editor
The Biden administration has ramped up efforts to cut off China’s access to high-end technology. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
59 sec ago
Published
54 min ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

To sum up the topsy-turvy year that was 2022 for the United States and China, consider the image of an impossibly well-muscled Donald Trump decked out in a red comic-book superhero outfit, laser beams shooting from his eyes.

The former US president’s cartoon image heralded his foray into the world of NFTs (non-fungible tokens) on Dec 15. It was greeted with howls of derision from his critics. Even his former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon thought it a bad idea. Surely it’s beneath the dignity of a former US president to be touting such stuff?

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top