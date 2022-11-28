Urgent vaccination push needed to quell China’s zero-Covid-19 protests

Every day, somewhere in China, there is a local protest going on. The country sees hundreds of strikes a year, from staff protesting unpaid wages to gig economy workers demanding higher rates. What prevents these protests from reaching popular consciousness is that they almost always stay local and single-issue-based. They can be resolved quickly, then forgotten.

The past few days of protests over the zero-Covid-19 lockdowns are the opposite. They have been nationwide, broad-based, and combine popular anger over multiple issues in a manner unheard of since Tiananmen Square in 1989.