The Straits Times says

Upholding political standards

Updated
6 sec ago
Published
59 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Since political scandals are not common in Singapore, citizens have responded with understandable shock to news that Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin and Tampines GRC MP Cheng Li Hui have resigned over an extramarital affair. What amplified the development, at the expense of the reputation of the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP), is that it follows closely on the heels of the arrest and release on bail of Transport Minister S. Iswaran last week. It is only right for citizens to wonder whether the high standards of integrity that the PAP has traditionally set for itself – and consequently for the Singapore polity at large, given its electoral dominance – are slipping.

They are being tested, but they are not slipping. Impropriety in any form, whether financial corruption or moral turpitude, turns into a political problem when it ceases to be the exception and becomes the rule. The key challenge is to prevent the normalisation of impropriety – by upholding an instinctive intolerance of transgressive behaviour.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top