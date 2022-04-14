Unpacking Russia's Twitter disinformation

A key reason why some pro-Russia disinformation narratives about the war in Ukraine have found resonance in South-east Asia is that they have successfully tapped into latent anti-US and anti West sentiments.

Darren Cheong
A damaged school that was a base for Russian troops not far from Brovary near Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 12, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has sparked intense public debate in South-east Asia. Within the region, there are worries that segments of society have bought into the Kremlin's online disinformation campaigns aimed at swaying sentiments on the war and justifying Russia's invasion.

One social media channel that has been particularly effective in amplifying Russia's message has been Twitter, where official accounts held by Russian embassies and ministries have been found to coordinate posts and retweets to maximise the spread of disinformation.

