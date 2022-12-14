Unlimited leave could end up as less leave

If you’re one of the few slogging away in the office in Singapore while the rest of your colleagues jet off for their overseas vacations, you’re not alone. Most of us would have spent the year saving precious leave days just so we can take off for that long holiday with the kids, the other half or friends, and finally enjoy a two-week break from this horrid, work-dominated existence.

Yet, for a growing group of professionals, this need to “save” leave has disappeared ever since their company adopted an unlimited leave policy. For them, Christmas has come early.