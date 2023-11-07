Uncertainty clouds outlook for Singapore’s aviation and tourism

Singapore’s tourism and aviation sectors enjoyed a rapid and faster-than-expected recovery in the first year after borders swung open on April 1, 2022.

The outlook in the first quarter of 2023 was particularly bullish following China’s earlier-than-expected reopening. The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) projected in January 2023 a full rebound in visitor numbers to pre-pandemic levels by 2024, with the Ministry of Transport releasing similar expectations for passenger traffic at Changi Airport in early March 2023.