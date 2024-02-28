Ukraine war two years on, through Asian eyes

Kyiv’s struggles and setbacks offer cautionary lessons for other countries.

Ravi Velloor
Associate Editor & Senior Columnist
People viewing photos of fallen Ukrainian soldiers on a wall outside St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery in Kyiv, on Feb 24. PHOTO: NYTIMES
Updated
Feb 28, 2024, 05:00 AM
Published
Feb 28, 2024, 05:00 AM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Last Saturday, the Singapore Press Club and Singapore Film Society organised a special screening of the award-winning short film, 20 Days In Mariupol, a moving, intensely painful account of the Russian siege, and eventual seizure, of the south-eastern Ukrainian city in 2022.

No one who watches it – even the most conflict-hardened medic or reporter – will be unaffected by the film. Of all the humanitarian disasters that visit upon us, from earthquakes to pandemics, war is the worst – and the only one that is truly avoidable. So, for war to break out on a continent thought to have settled borders and established institutional set-ups such as the European Union and Nato is deeply troubling when viewed from Asia, where territorial issues are rife and systems weak.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top