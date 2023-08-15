Ukraine war: The rising pressures on Zelensky

Two months have passed since Ukraine’s armed forces launched their much-anticipated offensive against the Russian troops occupying parts of their country. And at least for the moment, most of the media coverage still emphasises Ukrainian resourcefulness in confronting a much stronger foe.

From the spectacular Ukrainian attacks in the heart of Moscow, the Russian capital, to the almost daily bombing of Russian supply lines or the clever use of makeshift naval drones to hit Russian ships in the Black Sea, the Ukrainians persistently come across as determined and imaginative, capable of wrong-footing a bumbling Russian military machine.