Ukraine war: The rising pressures on Zelensky

As the conflict drags on amid great difficulty in regaining territory, domestic pressures such as those arising from corruption scandals are hurting national morale.

Jonathan Eyal
Global Affairs Correspondent
Ukrainian losses are heavy, and if things stay as they are, Europe is still looking at years of grinding attrition warfare. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
31 min ago
Published
1 hour ago
Two months have passed since Ukraine’s armed forces launched their much-anticipated offensive against the Russian troops occupying parts of their country. And at least for the moment, most of the media coverage still emphasises Ukrainian resourcefulness in confronting a much stronger foe.

From the spectacular Ukrainian attacks in the heart of Moscow, the Russian capital, to the almost daily bombing of Russian supply lines or the clever use of makeshift naval drones to hit Russian ships in the Black Sea, the Ukrainians persistently come across as determined and imaginative, capable of wrong-footing a bumbling Russian military machine.

