Ukraine’s counter-offensive: How is success defined?

The much-anticipated Ukrainian offensive against Russian troops is finally in full swing as Europe’s worst conflict since World War II approaches its 500-day mark. Although it’s far too early to assess how the operation is going, a debate is unfolding among Ukraine’s Western backers about what the current fighting can achieve, how long it can be sustained, and the extent of Ukraine’s security guarantees when the guns finally fall silent.

There is, as yet, no consensus on any of these points. However, how this debate will unfold over the next few weeks will be just as significant as how the battle lines are being redrawn on the ground.