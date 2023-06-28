Ukraine’s allies shouldn’t overplay their hand on Putin

For the first time since the invasion of Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin is fighting to defend the home front and not the frontline. He looks weaker, humiliated and more distracted than before mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin mounted his short-lived challenge, boosting the morale of Kyiv and allies amid a gruelling counter-offensive that’s made slow progress.

But the West shouldn’t overplay a good hand. As historical parallels go, this seems less like 1917 than 1905 – when a mutiny on the Potemkin warship was repressed and did not morph into a revolution. Nothing suggests a game changer on the battlefield yet.