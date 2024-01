Some 13,000 tonnes – that was the total amount of food waste generated in Singapore in 2022. This includes the food wasted on farms before harvest, the unconsumed food that gets thrown away, and the perishable food that goes bad on roads and elsewhere.

New research by the World Wide Fund for Nature has revealed a “hidden crisis” in the fruit and vegetable sector which makes up more than a third of the almost 3.3 million tonnes of food waste each year.