Opportunity in adversity: How a chicken rice hawker and technopreneur weathered 2022

A young hawker ends up in New York cooking chicken rice. A start-up founder sees opportunity amid the Big Tech rout – two Singaporeans riding the turbulent waves of 2022 into a better 2023.

Chua Mui Hoong
Associate Editor
Chicken rice hawker Lim Wei Keat (left) and Tribe co-founder Ng Yi Ming. PHOTOS: ST FILE
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The year 2022 brought much turbulence to people all over the world – war in Ukraine, global inflation, a rout in Big Tech, job losses, severe weather events, general disruption to lives. This was even as many countries learnt to live with the Covid-19 pandemic, re-opening borders, easing health and social distancing restrictions.

As I pondered the events of the year, I wondered how two major disturbances had affected people I had interviewed and featured in these pages. How did the Malaysian chicken export ban affect Lim Wei Keat, the young hawker apprentice who had opened his own chicken rice stall in 2022? And how has the cryptocurrency debacle affected Ng Yi Ming, the founder of a start-up in the blockchain field?

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top