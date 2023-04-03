Two cheers for China in the Middle East

The resumption of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran announced in in a Joint Trilateral Statement in Beijing on March 10, was undoubtedly a diplomatic coup for China. It was the first time that China had successfully leveraged its growing presence in the Middle East to assert regional (as distinct from bilateral) influence. But it is not, as some commentators have claimed, a game-changer either for China or the region.

The decision to reopen embassies in Riyadh and Teheran and to implement a 1998 economic agreement and a 2001 security agreement is essentially a return to the status quo ante of seven years ago.