Twin dilemmas of US-China competition to take centre stage at 2023 Shangri-La Dialogue

With rival militaries barely on speaking terms, the Singapore security dialogue offers a rare chance to gauge bilateral relations. 

James Crabtree
This year, as for much of the past two decades, the Shangri-La Dialogue’s central focus will be the relationship between China and the United States. PHOTO: ST FILE
Updated
36 sec ago
Published
53 sec ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Defence ministers from around Asia and beyond gather this Friday in Singapore for the 20th edition of the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue, the region’s premier security summit. Over the coming weekend, the lobby of the Shangri-La hotel will transform into a blur of uniforms and power suits, as leaders from the security establishments of more than 40 countries dash between speeches and private bilateral meetings, trying to hash out pressing security concerns.

This year, as for much of the past two decades, the summit’s central focus will be the relationship between China and the United States. The Dialogue typically welcomes sizeable delegations from both superpowers, but this year, their interactions will be especially closely watched, given a steady deterioration in ties since they last met in Singapore in June 2022.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top