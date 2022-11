Some weekends, Tim Davie takes to the country roads of Britain and runs. And runs. And runs.

Amid the tectonic shifts taking place in the media landscape, it is his way of cutting the clutter from his mind, says the 17th director-general (DG) of the BBC, who clocks as much as 50km on the asphalt during those runs. The silence, save for the steady pounding of cushioned feet on the road, is a balm; you cannot talk your way around a marathon.