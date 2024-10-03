For subscribers
Turn down the K-pop and pay attention to K-healing
The rise of South Korean books about burnout has taken the world by storm
The Economist
The country that gave the world popular bands such as BTS and hits such as Parasite and Squid Game is now exporting something slower-paced. The October publication of Marigold Mind Laundry in the US and Britain brings attention to the latest South Korean trend: the healing novel.
These books about burnout can be judged by their covers, which ooze wholesome peacefulness. Most depict an attractive building in a soothing colour, with nature artfully arranged outside.