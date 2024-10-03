Straitstimes.com header logo

Turn down the K-pop and pay attention to K-healing

The rise of South Korean books about burnout has taken the world by storm

A view of the Starfield Library in Seoul. The rise of South Korean books about burnout has taken the world by storm.

PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: PEXELS

The Economist

The country that gave the world popular bands such as BTS and hits such as Parasite and Squid Game is now exporting something slower-paced. The October publication of Marigold Mind Laundry in the US and Britain brings attention to the latest South Korean trend: the healing novel.

These books about burnout can be judged by their covers, which ooze wholesome peacefulness. Most depict an attractive building in a soothing colour, with nature artfully arranged outside.

