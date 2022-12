CAMBRIDGE – Often referred to as the “Silicon Shield”, Taiwan produces a staggering 65 per cent of the world’s semiconductors and over 90 per cent of the highest-end chips. As such, no company is more singularly important to the global economy than TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company).

TSMC’s advanced microchips are indispensable to iPhones, medical devices, missile launch platforms and many other technologies, and they are largely unrivalled.