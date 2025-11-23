Trump’s Ukraine ‘deal’ deserves the Chamberlain Peace Prize

US President Donald Trump has said that if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky refuses to accept the terms, “then he can continue to fight his little heart out”.

Finally, finally, President Donald Trump just might get a peace prize that would secure his place in history. Unfortunately, though, it is not that Nobel Peace Prize he so covets. It is the “Neville Chamberlain Peace Prize” – awarded by history to the leader of the country that most flagrantly sells out its allies and its values to an aggressive dictator.