For subscribers
Trump’s Ukraine ‘deal’ deserves the Chamberlain Peace Prize
The proposed terms are a sell-out of its allies and values.
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
Thomas L. Friedman
Follow topic:
Finally, finally, President Donald Trump just might get a peace prize that would secure his place in history. Unfortunately, though, it is not that Nobel Peace Prize he so covets. It is the “Neville Chamberlain Peace Prize” – awarded by history to the leader of the country that most flagrantly sells out its allies and its values to an aggressive dictator.
This prize richly deserves to be shared by Mr Trump’s many “secretaries of state” – Mr Steve Witkoff, Mr Marco Rubio and Mr Dan Driscoll – who together negotiated the surrender of Ukraine to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s demands
negotiated the surrender of Ukraine to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s demandswithout consulting Ukraine or America’s European allies in advance – and then told Ukraine it had to accept the plan by Thanksgiving.