Trump’s Ukraine ‘deal’ deserves the Chamberlain Peace Prize

The proposed terms are a sell-out of its allies and values.

US President Donald Trump has said that if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky refuses to accept the terms, “then he can continue to fight his little heart out”.

PHOTO: DOUG MILLS/NYTIMES

Thomas L. Friedman

Finally, finally, President Donald Trump just might get a peace prize that would secure his place in history. Unfortunately, though, it is not that Nobel Peace Prize he so covets. It is the “Neville Chamberlain Peace Prize” – awarded by history to the leader of the country that most flagrantly sells out its allies and its values to an aggressive dictator.

This prize richly deserves to be shared by Mr Trump’s many “secretaries of state” – Mr Steve Witkoff, Mr Marco Rubio and Mr Dan Driscoll – who together

negotiated the surrender of Ukraine to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s demands

without consulting Ukraine or America’s European allies in advance – and then told Ukraine it had to accept the plan by Thanksgiving.

