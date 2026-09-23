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Trump-Xi summit: The meeting is the message, says former US envoy

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Jon Huntsman, former US ambassador to Singapore, China and Russia, says the fact that Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping are meeting is a positive thing by itself.

Jon Huntsman, former US ambassador to Singapore, China and Russia, says the fact that Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping are meeting is a positive thing by itself.

ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

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Ravi Velloor

You could say Jon Huntsman, onetime presidential hopeful, two-time governor of Utah, and three-time ambassador – he was US envoy to Singapore, China and Russia – knows all about his country’s complicated relationship with China from the start.

In July, 1971, as an 11-year-old visiting his father’s office in the West Wing of the White House, where the senior Huntsman was a staffer, then-Colonel Alexander Haig, who was Henry Kissinger’s deputy at the time, asked if the youngster would like to say hello to the famed National Security Advisor, who sat upstairs.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.