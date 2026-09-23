Trump-Xi summit: The meeting is the message, says former US envoy

Jon Huntsman, former US ambassador to Singapore, China and Russia, says the fact that Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping are meeting is a positive thing by itself.

You could say Jon Huntsman, onetime presidential hopeful, two-time governor of Utah, and three-time ambassador – he was US envoy to Singapore, China and Russia – knows all about his country’s complicated relationship with China from the start.

In July, 1971, as an 11-year-old visiting his father’s office in the West Wing of the White House, where the senior Huntsman was a staffer, then-Colonel Alexander Haig, who was Henry Kissinger’s deputy at the time, asked if the youngster would like to say hello to the famed National Security Advisor, who sat upstairs.