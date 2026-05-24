Trump-Xi summit leaves trail of doubts over US support for Taiwan

The future of Taiwan should be determined by its people not “foreign forces”, Mr Lai Ching-te declared as he marked the midway point of his term as Taiwan’s president on May 20. As he embarks on the remainder of his four-year term, the road ahead is likely to be harder to navigate, not least because of the uncertainties thrown up by the recent Trump-Xi summit.

Crucially, remarks by President Donald Trump during and after the summit in Beijing suggest that US security commitments to Taiwan are getting wobbly.

Of particular concern is his open floating of the idea that US arms sales to Taiwan could be used as a “negotiating chip” with China, even though the United States is legally obligated to provide Taiwan with defensive weapons.

In an interview with Fox News after the summit, Mr Trump also questioned the merit of having American forces “travel 9,500 miles to fight a war” over Taiwan. “We’re not looking to have somebody say, ‘Let’s go independent because the United States is backing us’,” he added.

In his first response post-summit, Mr Lai reiterated his Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) stance that Taiwan is a defender of the status quo rather than a provocateur. For Mr Lai and his predecessor Tsai Ing-wen, the Republic of China is already a sovereign and independent democratic country, so “there is no such thing as ‘Taiwan independence’”.

But for Beijing, the status quo is Taiwan as a province of the People’s Republic of China (PRC). And for Washington, the status quo means a de facto but not de jure independent Taiwan.

The partial convergence of views that emerged between Mr Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping during their Beijing summit is a setback for Mr Lai, while giving a boost to Taiwan’s opposition Chinese Nationalist Party (Kuomintang, or KMT).

It could have been worse

According to the Chinese government’s official readout of the summit discussions, Taiwan featured prominently. Mr Xi reportedly called Taiwan “the most important issue in China-US relations”, demanded that “the US side must exercise extra caution”, and warned of “clashes and even conflicts” if Taiwan was not “handled properly”.

The US government’s official readouts did not mention Taiwan, but Mr Trump told reporters “we talked the whole night” about it.

Mr Trump did not completely cave in to Mr Xi on the Taiwan issue. Prior to the summit, Beijing was reportedly pressuring the US government to change its position from “not supporting” to “opposing” Taiwan independence, but the Trump-Xi meeting produced no such announcement.

Had that happened, the KMT was ready for it. Immediately before the summit, KMT chairwoman Cheng Li-wun told Japan’s Yomiuri TV that Mr Trump saying the US opposed Taiwan independence would be “entirely in line with the Kuomintang’s position”.

That said, Mr Trump appears to have bought into the PRC narrative that Mr Lai is a troublemaker bent on pushing Taiwan towards formal independence. He also did not balance this criticism with a comparable level of public condemnation of China’s threats to use military force to seize Taiwan or ongoing Chinese grey zone warfare against the island, except for the gentle admonition that “China would be very smart to cool it a little bit”.

Taiwan has spent many billions of dollars buying fighter jets, high-tech missiles and drones from the United States to bolster its defences against a potential attack from China. But a US$14 billion (S$17.9 billion) weapons package approved by the US Congress still awaits final authorisation by the White House. Despite a call by a bipartisan group of US senators to proceed with the sale, Mr Trump now says, “I may do it. I may not do it... It’s a very good negotiating chip for us, frankly”.

According to the Chinese government readout of the summit discussions between President Donald Trump (right) and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Taiwan featured prominently, with Mr Xi reportedly calling the island “the most important issue in China-US relations”. PHOTO: REUTERS

Taipei has been at pains to remind Mr Trump of US commitments under the Taiwan Relations Act, which was passed by the US Congress in 1979 and requires the United States to provide “sufficient” weapons for Taiwan to be able to defend itself. US officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, have insisted nothing about US policy on Taiwan has changed.

But not only is the arms sale in jeopardy, the summit and its aftermath seem to confirm that the US government’s Six Assurances to Taiwan, formulated by the Reagan administration in 1982, are also no longer in force. This despite the fact that Bills are currently under consideration in both the US Senate and the US House of Representatives that would codify the Six Assurances as US law.

One of the six states that “the United States would not consult with China in advance before making decisions about US arms sales to Taiwan”. Yet Mr Trump dismissed criticism that he discussed the arms sale with Mr Xi. “I think 1982 is a long way,” he told reporters. “(Xi) brought (the arms sale) up. He talked about that. So what am I gonna do? Say I don’t want to talk to you about it because I have an agreement signed in 1982?”

If agreements can be discarded because they are old, there may be implications for the even older (1979) Taiwan Relations Act, which also requires the US to “maintain the capacity... to resist any resort to force” against Taiwan.

In his remarks post-summit, Mr Trump expressed reticence about using the US military to defend Taiwan, suggesting the self-governing island is indefensible.

“When you look at the odds, China’s a very, very powerful, big country,” he said. “That’s a very small island. It’s 59 miles away. We’re 9,500 miles away.” (Actually the main island of Taiwan is about 80 miles (128km) from China at the closest point, and 6,700 miles from the coast of California.) He immediately followed this point by repeating his false accusation that Taiwan “stole” the US semiconductor industry.

Mr Trump’s attitude seems detached from his own administration’s National Security Strategy, which states that “deterring a conflict over Taiwan, ideally by preserving military overmatch, is a priority” and that America aspires “to deny any attempt to seize Taiwan or achieve a balance of forces so unfavourable to us as to make defending that island impossible”.

Domestic political headwinds

Mr Trump’s questioning of established American commitments to Taiwan is not just a foreign policy challenge for Mr Lai’s DPP government. It also adds to the pressures Mr Lai faces internally.

KMT politicians and supporters are now saying the summit affirms pre-existing KMT positions: that Mr Trump will not fight to defend Taiwan independence, that US intervention in any case is uncertain, that it would be irresponsible for Taiwan to entrust its security to the Americans, and that the best cross-strait policy is the KMT’s approach of avoiding provoking China and seeking dialogue while building autonomy in national defence.

Mr Lai, the DPP’s presumptive 2028 presidential candidate, is already facing domestic political headwinds. His approval rating has been consistently below 50 per cent in independent polls since his first few months in office in 2024. According to TVBS polling, slight majorities of Taiwanese remain displeased with both the state of Taiwan’s economy and cross-strait relations.

A stumbling block for Mr Lai is that the DPP holds a minority of the seats in Taiwan’s legislature. The opposition has repeatedly blocked Bills that would have forwarded his agenda, including his request for a US$40 billion special defence budget.

KMT’s Ms Cheng has dismissed Mr Lai’s goal of raising defence spending to 5 per cent of gross domestic product as “unreasonable”. On May 8, the opposition-controlled legislature approved a pared-down version of the government’s defence request, leaving out critical development funding for domestic drone projects.

Opposition party members from KMT and the Taiwan People’s Party cheering after Parliament approved a defence Bill on May 8 that cut government funding requests for domestic drone development. PHOTO: AFP

Opposition legislators are also stalling Taiwan’s ratification of a bilateral trade deal with the US, signed in February 2026, citing concerns over food safety and threats to Taiwan’s domestic agriculture and automotive industries. That deal also sets US tariffs against Taiwan imports at 15 per cent (compared with nearly zero Taiwan tariffs on US goods), but Washington could threaten to increase the tariffs if Taiwan does not approve the trade deal quickly enough – this happened to South Korea in January 2026.

Taiwan’s presidential elections are decided by the roughly 15 per cent to 20 per cent of the electorate that is not strongly committed to either of the main political parties.

While it is early days yet before the next presidential polls, the DPP risks losing these crucial swing voters if they conclude that Mr Lai’s government has lost US support.

The summit and cross-strait peace

For the past few years, Chinese media, analysts and officials have promoted the line that Washington intends to use Taiwan to contain China or lure China into war. After the latest Trump-Xi summit, however, many of these commentators are of the view that Mr Trump is not interested in helping Taiwan go formally independent, is now committed to prioritising stability in the US-China relationship and will not let US support for Taiwan jeopardise that relationship.

As a May 19 editorial in the Communist Party of China -owned Global Times opined, “the US has directly made its stance clear: Washington does not want to be dragged down by the ‘Taiwan independence’ forces”.

One reading of this change in tune is that the risk of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan is diminished if Mr Xi believes there is no immediate danger of Taiwan independence due to lack of support from the US. He can also hope a resurgent KMT will continue to effectively pursue an agenda that in some respects aligns with Beijing’s goals, such as applying the brakes on Taiwan’s defence spending.

But US-China relations remain volatile. The fate of the US arms package to Taiwan – which is strongly opposed by Beijing – is as yet undecided.

What is clear is that Mr Lai, who has faced unrelenting Chinese military and diplomatic pressure since his inauguration two years ago, will find the going even tougher after the Trump-Xi summit in May.

A reminder of this came on May 23 with reports of Chinese deployment of more than 100 navy, coast guard and other vessels in regional waters stretching from the Yellow Sea to the South China Sea and Western Pacific. The difference now is the Chinese can intimidate Taiwan with greater hope that in a real conflict, the US would decline to intervene.