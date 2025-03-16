Trump v the spies of Five Eyes

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Will the US President damage the world’s most powerful intelligence pact?

American spies are connected to their allies through a vast network of relationships.

On March 2, Ms Tulsi Gabbard , America’s director of national intelligence, accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of seeking a third world war, “or even a nuclear war”.

Ms Gabbard has a long history of conspiratorial and pro-Russian views. Her former aides say that she routinely read and shared propaganda published by RT, a Kremlin mouthpiece.