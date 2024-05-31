Trump’s guilty verdict puts America’s political system on trial

The Republican candidate’s court of appeal will be the US electorate.

Edward Luce

Mr Donald Trump now joins his former campaign manager, senior political adviser, chief White House strategist and national security adviser as a convicted criminal. PHOTO: NYTIMES
May 31, 2024, 05:00 PM
May 31, 2024, 05:00 PM
“I’m a very innocent man,” said Donald Trump moments after a jury of his peers unanimously pronounced him guilty on all counts. There, in a nutshell, is the reality facing America. One of its two main White House contenders is a felon whose campaign is based on claiming the system is rigged.

The Republican Party’s nominee now joins his former campaign manager, senior political adviser, chief White House strategist and national security adviser as a convicted criminal. The jury’s speed and unanimity leave little doubt about the watertightness of the verdict. No matter what his lawyers advise, Trump’s court of appeal will be the US electorate.

