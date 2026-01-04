For subscribers
Trump now owns Venezuela
The US president has a growing appetite for military adventure. But how is he going to run the country?
Edward Luce
As military operations go, the US kidnapping of President Nicolas Maduro
was seamless. But US President Donald Trump's Venezuela story is only just beginning. Having ousted its leader, Mr Trump now enthusiastically owns the aftermath.
"We're going to run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition," he said a few hours later. To put it another way, Mr Trump has converted to regime change.
regime change. What happens in Venezuela from now on will be on his account.