Trump now owns Venezuela

The US president has a growing appetite for military adventure. But how is he going to run the country?

Flag-waving demonstrators in Katy, Texas, cheering the news of the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by US forces.

Having ousted Venezuela's leader, US President Donald Trump now enthusiastically owns the aftermath.

PHOTO : BLOOMBERG

Edward Luce

As military operations go, the

US kidnapping of President Nicolas Maduro

was seamless. But US President Donald Trump’s Venezuela story is only just beginning. Having ousted its leader, Mr Trump now enthusiastically owns the aftermath.

“We’re going to run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition,” he said a few hours later. To put it another way, Mr Trump has converted to

regime change

. What happens in Venezuela from now on will be on his account.

