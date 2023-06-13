Trump, Johnson and a trial for the rule of law

The US and the UK need to show that democracies really can hold their leaders to account

Gideon Rachman

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) and former US President Donald Trump have championed a similar style of politics. PHOTO: NYTIMES
Updated
25 min ago
Published
25 min ago
Both Britain and America flatter themselves that their political systems are admired all over the world. Britain is the home to the “mother of Parliaments”. The United States is the “leader of the free world”. The two countries see themselves as mature democracies; models that other nations can emulate.

But the last few years have shaken that Anglo-American complacency. Britain has suffered the agonies of Brexit and gone through four prime ministers in as many years. The US saw Congress stormed on Jan 6, 2021, in what was essentially an attempted coup by an outgoing president.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

