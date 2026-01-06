For subscribers
Trump is unleashing forces beyond his control
World leaders know that the most catastrophic conflicts can start from the most modest beginnings.
David French
“War,” Prussian military thinker Carl von Clausewitz wrote, “is a mere continuation of policy by other means.” If there is one line that virtually every army officer learns from Clausewitz’s posthumously published 1832 book, On War, it is that description of the purpose of armed conflict.
Those words were among the first that popped into my head when I woke up Saturday morning to the news that the US military had attacked Venezuela, seized its dictator, Mr Nicolas Maduro,
