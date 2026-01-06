Trump is unleashing forces beyond his control

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

World leaders know that the most catastrophic conflicts can start from the most modest beginnings.

Not even the angriest opponents of Mr Donald Trump’s intervention in Venezuela should whitewash the rule of Mr Nicolas Maduro.

“War,” Prussian military thinker Carl von Clausewitz wrote, “is a mere continuation of policy by other means.” If there is one line that virtually every army officer learns from Clausewitz’s posthumously published 1832 book, On War, it is that description of the purpose of armed conflict.