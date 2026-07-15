Trump is driving another nail into the coffin of US science

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Under proposed reforms, political appointees will review grants to ensure they “advance the President’s priorities”.

Demonstrators rallying during a “Kill the Cuts” protest against the Trump administration’s funding cuts in April 2025.

At some point, the last nail will be hammered into the coffin and the lid firmly shut. For US science, that final nail might well be the bland-sounding Regulation for Federal Financial Assistance.

If the draft rule, proposed by the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB), comes into force in October as planned, political appointees at federal agencies will have the power to review research grants to ensure they “demonstrably advance the President’s priorities” and to abruptly terminate those, even ongoing clinical trials, perceived as out of line.

New restrictions will apply to international collaborations and to any grants that reference diversity and gender in a way deemed contrary to state decree.

The consultation period on the proposed rule closed this week, having drawn 300,000 comments. Rightly, there is vigorous opposition.

“The proposal blurs the important distinction between elected leaders setting national priorities, which is appropriate, and political appointees deciding which projects to pursue, which is not,” wrote leaders of the American Physical Society. More than 30 professional groups, representing mathematicians, biologists, chemists and engineers, among others, have signed in agreement.

United for Cures, a coalition of 57 patient groups, has urged Congress to block the proposal. Lawsuits are likely.

Five agencies – the Department of Defence, the Department of Energy, the National Institutes of Health, NASA and the National Science Foundation – take the lion’s share of US$180 billion-plus (S$230 billion) of annual federal R&D spending. Even set against the unprecedented defunding, disruption and dysfunction that has dogged US science recently, the draft rule does not so much cross the line as bulldoze through the event horizon.

It permits politics to override expert peer review; promotes scientific protectionism in a world of shared global challenges; micromanages the running of labs; and potentially conflicts with Congressional oversight.

It replaces the decades-long, curiosity-driven arc of research with a path vulnerable to ideological swerves every four years.

“It’s very bad news,” James Wilsdon, professor of research policy at University College London, tells me, singling out the clampdown on foreign partnerships, including with China, as overkill. “Yes, there are areas of security concern... but there are many legitimate areas, like climate science and disease, where one wants to see the world’s two largest scientific powers cooperating for the greater good.” Trials of treatments for childhood cancers, for example, recruit internationally to generate reliable data.

Wilsdon predicts that US retrenchment will reverberate globally, pointing to high-profile departures from the country, including chemist Omar Yaghi. The Nobel laureate left UC Berkeley for Tsinghua University in China this month.

Under the proposed new rule, federally funded academics would need authorisation to share their work and ideas – a form of academic censorship. One representative of a UK learned society with international fellows, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told me the proposal “in effect ruled out federal funding for the membership of societies, publishing in journals and attending conferences, all the ways in which researchers have impact on the world”.

That seems to be the point. Researchers have somehow come to be seen as enemies of the state. The OMB proposal takes aim at “woke ideology” and “far-left activists”. Yes, peer review is not perfect but, as MIT professor Carlo Ratti recently wrote in the Financial Times, political review is unarguably worse.

The OMB defends the proposals: “Wasteful and divisive activities unrelated to core purposes of Federal grant programmes should not be subsidised with taxpayer dollars... (this) can only be stopped through adherence to strong internal controls at Federal agencies.”

This, then, is the logical endpoint of President Donald Trump’s assault on science, scholarship and universities: political appointees patrolling the borders of knowledge.

How Vannevar Bush, the early Manhattan Project organiser and architect of the post-war US research landscape who lionised intellectual freedom, would have recoiled. “Scientific progress... results from the free play of free intellects, working on subjects of their own choice, in the manner dictated by their curiosity for exploration of the unknown,” he famously wrote.

Today, another nail hovers. If this proposal survives, it will be at the expense of America’s scientific research enterprise. FINANCIAL TIMES