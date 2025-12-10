Trump is choosing the broligarchs over his base

The days of censoring Americans online are over, said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. “The EU should be supporting free speech not attacking American companies over garbage,” Vice-President J.D. Vance wrote on X. Europe is pursuing “civilisational suicide” through regulation and censorship, added Mr Christopher Landau, Mr Rubio’s deputy. And so on.

All of this because the European Union last week imposed a modest US$140 million (S$181.4 million) fine on Mr Elon Musk’s X for transgressions unrelated to free speech. But forget the details. Mr Musk is the EU’s sworn enemy. As is US President Donald Trump, who this week described Europe as “decaying” and its leaders “weak”.