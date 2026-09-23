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Trump is checking out of his presidency

With no way out of his war with Iran, he is increasingly obsessed with monuments to himself.

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Confronting a midterm electoral defeat amid intractable wars, Donald Trump announced on Sept 21 that his planned Washington triumphal arch would also be a “top grade military complex”.

Confronting a midterm electoral defeat amid intractable wars, Donald Trump announced on Sept 21 that his planned Washington triumphal arch would also be a “top grade military complex”.

PHOTO : DOUG MILLS/NYTIMES

Edward Luce

“Constructive strategic stability” is China and America’s unpoetic bilateral goal. It must be getting harder by the day for the Chinese to recite it with a straight face.

Confronting a midterm electoral defeat amid intractable wars, US President Donald Trump announced on Sept 21 that his planned Washington triumphal arch would also be a “top-grade military complex”.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.