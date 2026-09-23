Trump is checking out of his presidency
With no way out of his war with Iran, he is increasingly obsessed with monuments to himself.
Edward Luce
“Constructive strategic stability” is China and America’s unpoetic bilateral goal. It must be getting harder by the day for the Chinese to recite it with a straight face.
Confronting a midterm electoral defeat amid intractable wars, US President Donald Trump announced on Sept 21 that his planned Washington triumphal arch would also be a “top-grade military complex”.