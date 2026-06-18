Trump at Versailles: The shadow of history that hangs over the US-Iran deal

The opulent palace is associated with a treaty widely viewed as paving the way for World War II.

French President Emmanuel Macron (right) giving US President Donald Trump a tour of the Palace of Versailles in France, on June 17.

It’s easy to see why US President Donald Trump was attracted to the idea of signing a paper copy of his agreement with Iran at a June 17 dinner held in France’s Versailles palace.

After all, there are few other palaces in Europe as opulent as this 17th-century pile just outside Paris, constructed by Louis XIV, France’s “Sun King”.

The 2,300-room palace with its grand Hall of Mirrors literally drips with gold, something surely dear to Trump, a man famous for sticking gold – some real, some fake – on any building he owns or inhabits.

And it surely tickled Trump’s pride to be signing the text of his deal with Iran while the other leaders of the Group of Seven industrialised nations were all gathered around the dinner table. The backdrop choreography was, therefore, perfect: gold, glitz and power all rolled into one.

Yet although the US President was probably blissfully unaware of this, he could well end up regretting the decision to sign the Iran treaty at Versailles. While the palace has long served as a setting for French leaders to honour their foreign counterparts, in the minds of many historians and the public, Versailles is associated with one of the world’s most catastrophic diplomatic blunders.

In early 1919 and soon after World War I ended, Britain, France, Italy and the US – the powers that considered themselves victorious in that conflict – gathered at Versailles to put together a treaty that was designed to resolve all disputes and “end all wars”, forever.

What they produced instead was the Treaty of Versailles, a document that saddled Germany with responsibility for the war, imposed crushing financial reparations on the German economy and amputated the territories of many European countries by imposing frontiers that only invited further disputes.

The Versailles treaty was so punitive that it radicalised Germany and made the rise of Adolf Hitler all but inevitable. Far from abolishing wars, the Versailles treaty merely paved the way for World War II and even greater bloodshed.

Subsequent generations of historians have tried to challenge this interpretation. Some pointed out that the Versailles treaty was not as punitive on Germany as originally believed, and that it was not the treaty as such but the subsequent Depression of the 1930s and, above all, Hitler’s own policy choices that plunged the world into renewed warfare.

Be that as it may, in the popular mind and in the thinking of subsequent generations of politicians, the association of any international treaty with the palace at Versailles is hardly seen as a compliment.

Versailles is usually associated with tone-deaf diplomacy conducted without due account of realities on the ground and resulting in a peace that neither conciliates former enemies nor disarms them. In diplomatic terms, Versailles is the permanent cautionary political tale, a reference point on how not to conduct successful diplomacy.

For the French, who executed the last royal occupant of Versailles and even bragged of this decapitation during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics while spending decades restoring the palace to its old monarchical glory, the fact that Trump chose the palace for the signature of the US treaty with Iran is definitely a boon.

But Trump would be well advised to heed the warning of Karl Marx, the German philosopher and father of socialism, who once remarked that history repeats itself, “the first time as tragedy, the second time as farce”.

Jeyal@sph.com.sg