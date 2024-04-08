Troubled borders testing limits of China-India ties

As though there wasn’t enough to worry about in the South China Sea, where tensions between China and the Philippines threaten to reach a flashpoint, there are fresh concerns now around the high Himalayas that divide China and India.

On March 27 in Beijing, Chinese and Indian officials sat down for a one-day meeting aimed at disengagement in the Ladakh sector of their Line of Actual Control, the 15th such meeting since their savage clash in the region in 2020 that took the lives of 24 soldiers, with casualties on both sides.