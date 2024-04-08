Troubled borders testing limits of China-India ties

New points of friction over Arunachal Pradesh and other areas threaten to propel a slide in an already tense relationship.

Ravi Velloor
Senior Columnist
China announced in March it had “renamed” 30 additional places in Arunachal Pradesh, days after the US said it recognises the state as Indian territory. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Apr 08, 2024, 05:01 AM
Published
Apr 08, 2024, 05:00 AM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

As though there wasn’t enough to worry about in the South China Sea, where tensions between China and the Philippines threaten to reach a flashpoint, there are fresh concerns now around the high Himalayas that divide China and India.

On March 27 in Beijing, Chinese and Indian officials sat down for a one-day meeting aimed at disengagement in the Ladakh sector of their Line of Actual Control, the 15th such meeting since their savage clash in the region in 2020 that took the lives of 24 soldiers, with casualties on both sides.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top