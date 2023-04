Trees have become a mascot for nature’s role in the climate fight. But what if I told you that the part could have as easily been filled by wolves, or wildebeests, or whales?

A new paper, co-authored by 15 scientists from eight countries, illustrates how rewilding can help keep the global average temperature increase below 1.5 deg C. It also makes the case for a more holistic approach to the biodiversity and climate crises, which are currently treated separately by intergovernmental bodies.